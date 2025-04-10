MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Belgrade will not ban Russian media under any circumstances, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told TASS.

"All European, Russian, Chinese, Ukrainian, and Belarusian media are easily available in Serbia. We are not going to seize anyone’s property. Under no pretext," he said.

The European Union, in his words, bans all media outlets "that are not echoing what Brussels is saying." "Whereas all Russia-financed channels are banned, Russian assets and property of its citizens are being confiscated they call Serbia a dictatorship because it refuses to ban those media that are banned in the EU," he added.

Sanctions against Vulin

A source told RASS earlier that the European Union is starting the process of imposing sanctions on Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin following his speech in the European Parliament on Wednesday, where he commented on relations with Brussels and Moscow. Brussels also demanded that President Aleksandar Vucic remove him from the country’s new government.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vulin told the European Parliament that Serbia will never go to war with Russia in exchange for EU membership. He said that Serbia for 20 years has been fulfilling "every wish and demand" of the EU but was told that the bloc will admit Ukraine and Moldova as next members, even though they haven’t yet met a single condition to join.

He also rejected a chance of Serbia imposing sanctions on Russia. Serbia will not "do anything so low as imposing sanctions on Russia because of a conflict that could have been avoided if you had just respected the Minsk Agreements."

He also told TASS that Brussels had devised a plan to overthrow Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic with the support of Western intelligence services.