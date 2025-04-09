China wants to ‘make a deal’ with US without drawing attention, Trump says

WASHINGTON, April 9. /TASS/. China’s authorities allegedly want to make a deal with the US but do not know how to achieve this without attracting attention, US President Donald Trump told journalists at the White House.

"Nothing's over yet, but we have a tremendous amount of spirit from other countries, including China. China wants to make a deal. They just don't know how quite to go about it. You know, it's one of those things. They are proud people. And President Xi is a proud man. I know him very well, and they don't know quite how to go about it, but they'll figure it out in the process of figuring out," the US president said.

Commenting on tariffs, the US leader emphasized: "Last year, China made $1 trillion off trade with the United States. That's not right, and now I've reversed it. It's for a short period of time, but we made $2 billion, we're making now $2 billion a day."

Trump announced on April 2 that he would impose tariffs on imports from 185 countries and territories. With respect to China, the US tariffs were set at 34%. In response, Chinese authorities said they would impose an additional 34% tariff on all products imported from the United States starting April 10.

Later, Trump said that the United States would impose 104% tariffs on Chinese products until Beijing agreed to a trade deal with Washington. China responded by raising tariffs on US goods to 84% from 34%.