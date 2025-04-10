MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. US Generals Christopher Cavoli, Christopher Donahue, and Antonio Aguto have been implicated in terrorist acts in Russia and should face criminal prosecution for their actions, asserts Alexander Hoffmann, a military analyst for TASS.

Recent investigative reports by The New York Times have revealed that the United States has been far more involved in the conflict in Ukraine than it has publicly admitted. According to the report, the US has been providing the Ukrainian government with daily coordinates of Russian Armed Forces positions from a base in Wiesbaden. Additionally, the US military has been closely monitoring and controlling strikes conducted by HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, as well as assisting Ukraine with operations deep inside Russian territory.

"The offenses committed by the US military leaders mentioned in the NYT article extend beyond merely supplying arms or training Ukrainian forces. They are actively involved in coordinating and planning military operations that target Russian citizens and civilian infrastructure. As one European intelligence chief noted in the article, they have become part of the ‘kill chain’, which directly contradicts US claims of non-involvement in the conflict," Hoffmann stated.

The analyst specifically identified the generals involved: General Christopher Cavoli, the commander of US Armed Forces in Europe and the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO's Joint Forces in Europe; General Christopher Donahue, the commander of US Army Europe and Africa and NATO's Joint Land Command; and Lieutenant General Antonio Aguto Jr., who served as the commander of the US Department of Defense's Security Assistance Group-Ukraine from 2022 to 2024.

"The actions of these generals fall under the definition of terrorism as per Russian law. Their efforts to destabilize Russia, undermine its security, and endanger the lives and health of Russian citizens clearly meet the criteria for terrorist acts. Providing coordinates for strikes on Russian targets, which have resulted in the deaths of Russian citizens, and organizing sabotage and other similar activities can only be categorized as aiding terrorism," the TASS analyst emphasized.

He further highlighted the particularly dangerous nature of these actions, noting that they were conducted under conditions of strict secrecy, indicating a deliberate attempt to evade accountability. "Invoking the 'defense of international order' or 'assistance to Ukraine' cannot justify actions that have led to the loss of numerous civilian lives and widespread destruction," Hoffmann argued.

"Given these circumstances, Russia has ample grounds to initiate criminal proceedings against the aforementioned American generals. Collecting and disseminating evidence of their criminal activities is crucial to ensuring justice and preventing similar violations of international law in the future," the TASS commentator concluded.