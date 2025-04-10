Iran to expel IAEA inspectors if US, Israel continue to threaten Tehran with war

DUBAI, April 10. /TASS/. Iran will suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and expel all its inspectors from the country, if the US and Israel continue to threaten the Islamic republic with the use of military force, Ali Shamkhani, member of the Expediency Discernment Council and political advisor of Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said.

"Continued external threats and putting Iran under the conditions of a military attack could lead to deterrent measures like the expulsion of IAEA inspectors and ceasing cooperation with it," he wrote on X. "Transferring enriched material to safe and undisclosed locations in Iran could also be on the agenda," the official added.