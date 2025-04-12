Russian-Brazilian yacht expedition starts its circumnavigation in Brazil

OMSK, April 13. /TASS/. A sailing yacht with Russian-Brazilian crew on board under the flag of BRICS, set sail from the Brazilian city of Salvador to begin circumnavigation of the earth, said Ivan Krott, who heads the Omsk branch of the Russian Geographical Society.

"Fraternity-2025 is not just a circumnavigation journey, it’s a symbol of unity in culture, science and international cooperation. Under the flags of the Russian Geographical Society and BRICS, its Russian-Brazilian crew will bridge continents, cross oceans and promote the importance of dialogue between nations," Krott said.

The journey is devoted to two anniversaries - the 80th anniversary of victory in World War Two and the 180th anniversary of the Russian Geographical Society.

In ten months, travelers expect to cover 45,000 km via Cape Chelyuskin, Cape Horn and the Northern Sea Route. They are traveling aboard a Brazilian yacht called Fraternidade with a displacement of 80 tons. The two-masted sailing yacht can house up to 12 people.