Turkey ready to host talks on Ukraine — top diplomat

ANTALYA, April 13. /TASS/. Turkey, which maintains contacts with both Russia and Ukraine, is ready to host talks on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"We take part in many events linked with comprehensive peace talks and have an important role in the organization of such events. Naturally, if the parties opt to gather in Turkey, our door is always open to them," he said after the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The top Turkish diplomat described the Ukrainian conflict as a global matter. "This is a problem not only for Turkey but for the whole of the world. That is why many parties are involved in it. But as for Turkey, there are some specific aspects: maintaining relations with both parties [to the conflict] and the quality of these relations," he said.

Turkey’s authorities have repeatedly expressed their support for all initiatives geared toward reaching a fair and lasting peace in Ukraine and their readiness to act as mediators in the settlement effort, as they did during the March 2022 talks in Istanbul. However, agreements reached back then were broken down by Ukraine.