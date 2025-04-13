Zelensky’s office official speaks in favor of military service for women

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. All citizens of Ukraine will have to either do their military service or lose certain rights and priviledges, the deputy head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, Pavel Palisa, said.

"Everyone must do their military service. Maybe we should examine Israel’s example," he said in an interview, published by the Telegram channel of the Strana portal. "If a male or a female citizen is seeking a certain office or certain benefits, he or she should do military service at least for a brief period."

Lately, a number of Ukrainian military officials and politicians sparked a public outrage by voicing unpopular or radical opinions related to mobilization.

Ukraine introduced martial law and general military mobilization on February 24, 2022, extending them several times since then. Amid shortages in military personnel, a law went into effect on May 18, 2024 to tighten mobilization rules. In recent months, mobilization efforts have often sparked violence. As mobilization-age men seek to avoid ending up at the battlefield, they try to flee the country in a variety of ways, sometimes at a risk to their lives.