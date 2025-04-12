White House lauds today's talks with Iran as a `step forward’

WASHINGTON, April 12. /TASS/. Today’s indirect talks between US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were a "step forward" to a mutually beneficial result, the White House said in a press release following the meeting in Oman.

"Special Envoy Witkoff underscored to Dr. Araghchi that he had instructions from [US] President [Donald] Trump to resolve our two nations’ differences through dialogue and diplomacy, if that is possible. These issues are very complicated, and Special Envoy Witkoff’s direct communication today was a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome," the document reads.