Russia-US talks not expected to bring swift results — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russia and the US have run up a vast backlog of unresolved issues in their relations, so talks between the countries are not expected to yield lightning-speed results, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian television host Pavel Zarubin.

"It would be impossible to expect any immediate results," he said. "The problems are too complicated and they have been neglected too long."

"We are now walking down this road together, very patiently. We have many more steps to take, but one just needs to understand how serious is the damage that was done to bilateral Russia-US relations under the previous administration," Peskov went on to say. "Painstaking work is now being done to eliminate these consequences."

The spokesman also commented on expectations that the talks will bring about an immediate improvement in relations.

"Expectations by the public and journalists always border on maximalism," he said. "In reality, the situation is slightly different. It is much more complicated, requiring more work and requiring more time.".