Kellogg’s idea on division zones in Ukraine may lead to new escalation — Russia’s diplomat

It is one of the options for freezing the conflict, Rodion Miroshnik said
Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large Rodion Miroshnik Sergei Bulkin/TASS
Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large Rodion Miroshnik
© Sergei Bulkin/TASS

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. US Presidential Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg’s idea to divide Ukraine into zones of control between European countries and Russia, following the example of post-war Berlin, is one of the options for freezing the conflict and could lead to a new escalation, but at a different level, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, said on Saturday.

"By keeping the militarization zone there and the formation of radicalized elements is one of the options of freezing, which may be later implemented through a new level of escalation," Miroshnik said during a live broadcast on the Soloviev Live TV channel.

"Therefore, this toxic hotspot upholds these options of occupation," Miroshnik continued. "By preserving the influence on this territory, including the military one, without creating a demilitarized zone in the area raises serious concerns for the near future."

"The period of time for [the Kiev regime] to heal its wounds may be very short indeed - they gathered, analyzed the previous experience, prepared themselves, pumped tens of thousands of troops through Great Britain again and deployed them to the battlefront once again."

The Times reported earlier citing Kellogg that Ukraine could be divided into control zones between European countries and Russia like Berlin after the Second World War. UK and French troops could adopt zones of control in Ukraine’s west, forming a "reassurance force" for allegedly preventing the resumption of combat operations whereas Russia could control the east of the country. Between the European and Russian troops would be Ukrainian forces, and a demilitarized zone could be implemented along existing lines of control, Kellogg added.

Kellogg later denied this information stating on his page on X social media: "The Times article misrepresents what I said. I was speaking of a post-cease fire resiliency force in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty. In discussions of partitioning, I was referencing areas or zones of responsibility for an allied force (without US troops). I was not referring to a partitioning of Ukraine."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on March 12 that the presence of NATO troops under any flag and in any capacity on Ukrainian soil is a threat to Russia, adding that Moscow would not accept this under any circumstances.

Lavrov to speak at Antalya Diplomacy Forum, meet Turkish foreign minister
The Antalya Forum, themed Restoring Diplomacy in a Fragmented World, will take place under the auspices of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on April 11-13
Putin begins meeting with US special envoy — Kremlin
The sides are to discuss the normalization of ties between Moscow and Washington and some aspects of the Ukrainian settlement
Ukraine loses up to 305 troops, one tank in responsibility area of Battlegroup South
An armored combat vehicle, ten cars, two field branch artillery weapons, and three ammunition depots were destroyed as well
Civilian dies after Ukrainian drone attack on his truck in Belgorod Region
According to the report, another man received grave wounds after a shelling attack on the village of Mokraya Orlovka
Lithuania's territorial claims against Russia justify Moscow's actions — Kremlin
Earlier, the Lithuanian president referred to Kaliningrad as part of "Little Lithuania"
US exploits Zelensky to gain access to minerals, then kicks him to curb — Russian MFA
"Zelensky’s curators used him and are now wiping their dirty and blood-covered hands of him," Maria Zakharova wrote
Russia’s export duty on wheat to be $26.55 per metric ton from April 16
The floating duty on Russian grain exports is effective from June 2, 2021
Houthis report carrying out strikes on two military targets in Tel Aviv
"Yemen’s armed forces have carried out a military operation, attacking two Israeli military targets in the occupied district of Jaffa," the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said
Cosmonauts aboard ISS congratulate Russians on Cosmonautics Day
Millions of boys and girls dreamed of becoming cosmonauts after Yury Gagarin’s flight, according to Ivan Vagner
France, UK preparing military intervention in Odessa — Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the proposed "coalition of the willing" as nothing more than "a meme"
Trump calls US participation in G20 meetings in South Africa into question
On February 7, the US President signed an executive order cutting off aid to South Africa, citing what he perceived as racial discrimination against the country’s white residents and the threat of lands being confiscated from farmers
Over 15 countries submit new trade deal offers to US — White House
On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of import duties on products from 185 countries and territories
West battlegroup destroys over 220 Ukrainian troops, three Starlink satellite antennas
Damage was inflicted on troops and equipment of units of three mechanized, one assault brigades and one territorial defense brigade of the Ukrainian army near Kamenka, Kupyansk, Borovaya, Novoye, Makeyevka, Yampole, and Kirovsk
Russian stock market indices rising on Friday — market data
Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,750 - 2,850 points on Monday
Houthis report another attack on US aircraft carrier in Red Sea
According to the Houthi spokesman, "in recent hours," rebel forces have delivered a series of strikes on the US aircraft carrier with the use of cruise missiles and drones
Moscow City Court sentences war historian to 12.5 years for high treason
The prosecutor asked the court to sentence the defendant to 17 years at a high security prison
Putin-Witkoff meeting continues for now — Kremlin
The beginning of the meeting, Dmitry Peskov emphasized, was "businesslike"
Witkoff’s flight takes off from St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo
The plane left Russia’s airspace and entered Estonia at 11:11 p.m. Moscow time
Lavrov to speak at Antalya Diplomacy Forum, meet Turkish foreign minister
The Antalya Forum, themed Restoring Diplomacy in a Fragmented World, will take place under the auspices of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on April 11-13
Trump admits tariff exceptions for some countries
"Yeah, obviously, it could be a couple of exceptions, you know, but I would say 10% is the floor," the president noted
IN BRIEF: What is known about latest Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure
A lead engineer at a plant in the LPR suffered injuries
Press review: Russia, US move past Biden’s legacy as Kiev assures NATO of fight readiness
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 11th
Russian foreign trade surplus down to $14.8 bln in March 2025 — Central Bank
The current account surplus in March 2025 amounted to $10.7 bln, compared to $6.7 bln a month earlier
Explosive device defused under car of Chuvashia's former military commissar
The explosives were uncovered thanks to a CCTV camera that triggered an alarm when someone approached the vehicle
French troops plan operations against Russia on border with Ukraine, Moldova — media
According to Colonel Guillaume Schmidt, the unit's commander, troops need to be prepared to continue combat actions even when satellite signals are jammed
Little chance of direct confrontation between Russia, EU, NATO — Russian diplomat
According to Mikhail Ulyanov, European countries "are used to live in comfortable conditions and can hardly imagine themselves as a party to a conflict"
Su-35S jet provides protection for Russian aviation in Kursk Region — Defense Ministry
"According to reconnaissance reports, the targets were successfully engaged," the ministry stated
Ukraine blacklists Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters over Crimea remarks
According to a statement on the website, its administrators interpreted the musician’s remarks about Crimea as "an attack on the territorial integrity of Ukraine"
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Gavrilyuk resigns
Ivan Gavrilyuk has held the post since May 2024
Russian troops liberate four communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
The Ukrainian military lost more than 10,000 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the week of April 5-11, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Turkey set for further development of relations with Russia — president
The Turkish leader also noted that he has close contacts with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump on the Syrian issue
Ukrainian defense minister announces electronic warfare coalition
The new coalition is the 9th created by the contact group, after the air defense, F-16, drone, maritime and other coalitions
Urals oil price drops below $50 per barrel first since June 2023
The price of Urals oil was last below $50 per barrel on June 12, 2023
Plane in Washington Airport clips another aircraft with members of Congress on board
According to the airline, the first aircraft was carrying four crew members and 76 passengers, while the second had four crew members and 67 passengers on board
Russia to allocate over $98 bln for naval development in next 10 years — Putin
The Russian president also noted that before the meeting he had a separate conversation on the issue with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
Ukraine sustaining `colossal casualties’ in Oleshnya in Kursk region — security officer
The Ukrainian army has been struggling to control sectors of the settlement of Oleshnya toward which a group of paratroopers from near Yunakovka had been dispatched
Kremlin explains closed nature of Putin-Witkoff meeting
Dmitry Peskov that after the greeting in the presence of the media, the sides immediately proceeded to the talks
Senegal conducting negotiations on joining BRICS — MFA
Senegal is able to play a positive role in the association, the country’s Foreign Minister Yassine Fall said
Trump open to trade deal with China — White House
The tariff rate for China "remains where it was yesterday, at the 145% level," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted
Orban, Erdogan discuss using TurkStream to bring gas to Hungary — Budapest
"The parties discussed the issue of ensuring Hungary's energy supply in the south of the country," the statement reads
Witkoff calls recognition of Russian regions fastest way to broker ceasefire in Ukraine
In the meeting with US leader Trump, US Presidential Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg pushed back against US special envoy, saying that Ukraine, though willing to negotiate some terms related to disputed land, would never agree to unilaterally cede total ownership of the territories to Russia
Ukraine gets 400,000 artillery rounds so far in 2025 as part of Czech-led plan — minister
The Czech Republic is one of the countries that do more to provide assistance to Ukraine
Putin congratulates space industry workers and veterans on Cosmonautics Day — Kremlin
The Russian president also praised the contribution of specialists from the country's rocket and space complex to the country’s special military operation
Europe tries to stay in Ukraine picture with peacekeeper talk — diplomat
According to Mikhail Ulyanov, such units cannot be called peacekeeping forces because they "will be sent from non-neutral countries that have openly sided with Ukraine"
Germany's defense minister 'surprised' by reports weapons sent to Kiev not good enough
Boris Pistorius pointed out that he was "in constant contact with Ukrainian partners" and was not aware of complaints about German combat systems
Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Araghchi arrives in Oman for talks with US
On April 12, representatives of the United States and Iran are set to discuss the parameters of resolving the situation surrounding the Iranian nuclear program in Oman
Russia’s Battlegroup Center destroys over 425 Ukrainian troops in 24 hours
Ukrainian army also lost six armored combat vehicles, including М113 and VAB armored fighting vehicles, as well as a Humvee armored combat vehicle, three cars, and five pieces of artillery
Russia to harshly respond to Japan's participation in supplying Kiev with weapons — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that any steps by Japan to directly or indirectly participate in supplying Ukraine with arms and military equipment would be regarded as unequivocally hostile
Chisinau should think twice before expelling Russian ambassador — diplomat
"Russia can always respond asymmetrically and its response could affect the economy, the Moldovan diaspora, or even worse," Mihai Popsoi said
Kallas, EU bodies out of talk on sending troops to Ukraine — UK defense minister
John Healey noted that preparations for a mission in Ukraine were well advanced
Head of Siemens division and his family died in Hudson River helicopter crash — TV
In addition to the Agustin Escobar family, the 36-year-old pilot was also killed
US ambassador to Kiev to resign due to contradictions with Department of State — expert
Nikolay Novik said that Over the past few months, Bridget Brink has faced pressure from officials in Washington who expressed dissatisfaction and doubts about her ability to maintain the necessary strategy regarding Ukraine
US ready to seek compromise in talks with Iran, special envoy says
US' position begins with dismantlement of Iranian nuclear program, Steve Witkoff said
Ukrainian delegation arrives in USA for negotiations — NYT
The delegation is headed by Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Economy and Ukraine’s trade representative
Battlegroup Dnepr destroys up to 85 Ukrainian troops, armored vehicle in 24 hours
M113 armored vehicle, five cars, a self-propelled artillery system, a counterbattery station, two electronic warfare stations, and two ammunition depots were also eliminated
Kiev forces attack ambulance car in Kharkov Region injuring civilian
"The drone exploded in the airspace on it is approach to the vehicle," Vitaly Ganchev reported
Lavrov arrives in Turkey for diplomatic conference
The top Russian diplomat came from Almaty after a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers
Russian soldiers in Guyevo were confronted by Ukrainian elite units
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that units from the battle group North had liberated Guyevo
Lavrov promises access to alternative payment platforms to non-members of BRICS
"There is an opportunity to form payment platforms independent of external influence, one example being the financial messaging system of the Bank of Russia," the Russian foreign minister said
RDIF CEO describes talks with Witkoff as productive
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US special presidential envoy at the Presidential Library in St. Petersburg
US oil supplies to China set to decline to almost zero due to Trump tariffs — Bloomberg
Crude supplies from the US "are by no means vital to China" - in the early months of this year added up to roughly 1% of the Asian nation’s total imports, according to data from analytics firm Vortexa Ltd, the agency reported
Polar Lithium may use concession to build road to deposit
The mining and concentration plant at the deposit is planned to be built and put into operation by 2031
Zhuravka liberation brings Russian troops closer to Ukrainian army’s hub in Sumy Region
Yunakovka is a logistics hub for the Ukrainian army to supply its combat group in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region
Deal between Trump, Zelensky impossible, Medvedchuk believes
He said that Washington's greed is clouding its judgement in the Ukrainian conflict
Iranian president asks Khamenei to change his position on talks with US — newspaper
According to the report, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei set some conditions for talks
US, Iran to hold talks on nuclear program first in long while
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff will be the main negotiators
Trump hoping US trade deals with number of countries to be made within 90 days
"We will cut those deals as soon as we possibly can, country by country," White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt noted
US to take control of Gazprom pipeline in Ukraine — Reuters
US and Ukrainian officials met on the draft proposal in Washington on Friday, the source said
Possible US-Iran conflict to entail dire consequences — Russia’s deputy foreign minister
Andrey Rudenko clarified that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and Iran is not a military alliance
Annual inflation in Russia reach 10.34% in March — statistics
Consumer prices ticked up by 0.65% month on month, according to statistics
Orban accuses Ukraine, EU of seeking to drag Hungary and Slovakia into war with Russia
The Hungarian prime minister made the statement following talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey
Kellogg suggests Ukraine could be divided between West, Russia like postwar Berlin
UK and French troops could adopt zones of control in Ukraine’s west, forming a "reassurance force" for allegedly preventing the resumption of combat operations whereas Russia could control the east of the country, US Presidential Special Envoy said
US not to allow nuclear weapons in Iran — Trump
On April 12, representatives of the US and Iran will discuss the parameters of resolving the situation surrounding the Iranian nuclear program in Oman
CIS foreign ministers meeting approves border cooperation program for rest of decade
According to a TASS correspondent, the draft of a program for medium-term cooperation was approved at an expanded session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council
Advanced hardware makes up 100% in Russia’s naval strategic nuclear forces — Putin
Russia should maintain this share in the future as well, the head of state emphasized
German politician urges to support US effort on achieving peace in Ukraine
Earlier on Friday, upon arriving at the NATO headquarters for a meeting of a contact group on arms supplies to Ukraine, acting German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius vowed more military aid to Ukraine in the years to come
MFA shocked by Ukraine offering ‘safaris’ to foreign nationals
Maria Zakharova stressed that "the Kiev regime has long turned war into a business"
Expert sees Trump's push to bring manufacturing back to US failing
According to Alexander Firanchuk, even if America decides to keep its tariffs in place for the majority of countries, it will take a long time to transfer part of the production to the United States
Chinese citizens not fighting in Ukraine — Russian MFA
"China’s position on settlement in Ukraine is quite balanced, and we are grateful to our friends for that," Andrey Rudenko noted
Apple ships 1.5 mln iPhones out of India to avoid US tariffs — Reuters
According to sources, Apple has chartered six cargo planes to ship 600 tons of gadgets
Georgia fended off two calls to join Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022 — PM
Irakli Kobakhidze stressed that Tbilisi "had to enter into a political tug-of-war to defend Georgia’s national interests"
Russia’s Battlegroup East destroys over 165 Ukrainian troops in 24 hours
The enemy also lost two armored combat vehicles, a Paladin self-propelled artillery system, two cars, a RADA radiodetector, one AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station, three fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and nine unmanned aviation control posts
Russian foreign debt grew to $312.4 bln as of April 1, 2025 — Central Bank
The foreign debt of the Russian Federation increased from the start of 2025 by $22.1 bln or by 7.6%
The Times says UK deeply involved in Ukrainian conflict
The newspaper said that the country’s military specialists were secretly deployed to Ukraine in order to equip airplanes with the missiles and train Ukrainians in their use
US sees Witkoff talks in Russia as step toward Ukrainian settlement — White House
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did not provide additional details about these contacts
Kellogg says he was not referring to partitioning of Ukraine
"I was speaking of a post-cease fire resiliency force in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty," US Presidential Special Envoy said
Early injection, large LNG supplies may help Europe avoid depleting gas reserves in winter
It is crucial to begin filling the storage facilities as early as possible and any unscheduled technical shutdowns could potentially put additional pressure on the injection season, ENTSOG said
EU could use Russia's frozen assets as bargaining chip in Ukraine talks — analyst
According to Mariano Gambaro, a return of Western banks to Russia could also be brought up in the potential talks
RDIF CEO Dmitriyev meets with Trump’s envoy Witkoff in St. Petersburg
Kirill Dmitriyev had accompanied the US Special Presidential Envoy to his car before both departed
Pistorius says Germany can’t give Ukraine more Patriot air defense systems
Germany is the second-largest supplier of weapons to Ukraine after the US
FACTBOX: Mankind sends 631 people into space in recorded history
The world record for most time spent in space is held by Russian cosmonaut and Hero of Russia Oleg Kononenko, who has spent 1,110 days, 14 hours, 57 minutes in space over five missions
Putin calls for close integration of all Russian naval reconnaissance capabilities
As the Russian president pointed out, "precisely advanced technological solutions and the Navy’s balanced development in all strategic directions" will enable Russia to effectively cope with the tasks of ensuring the protection of the country’s interests in the World Ocean
Trump's trade wars will strengthen 'economic symbiosis' of Russia and China — envoy
Boris Titov noted that Donald Trump has put the trade war with the entire world on hold, focusing on the confrontation with China
Trump administration understands that Zelensky hates Russians — Lavrov
"The Trump administration has this understanding and it has repeatedly stated in public that Zelensky will have to accept the loss of land," Russia’s top diplomat said
Chinese company acquires strategic chemical plant in France supplying Defense Ministry
Wanhua Chemical Group offered to invest €10 mln into the plant’s production but also proposed to reduce the workforce from the current 300 employees to just 50-60
US, Iran unlikely to resurrect 2015 nuclear deal — media outlet
If the US and Iranian sides can come to terms on the acceptable scale of Iran’s nuclear program during their talks in Oman, they could hold direct discussions and talk about the technical details of the agreement in the future, said Ali Vaez, a US expert on Iran and Middle Eastern affairs
Lavrov advises Central Asian countries to 'outlast' Kaja Kallas in her position
"It will probably be much easier than tolerating damage to their own people," the top Russian diplomat noted
German Defense Minister expects no peace in Ukraine in foreseeable future
The Bundestag had previously approved the disbursement of €11 billion until 2029 to assist Kiev, in addition to the already promised aid
Zelensky slaps sanctions on 18 firms, 130 people, including Russians
Sanctions traditionally include an asset freeze in Ukraine, cancellation of licenses, a ban on the transfer of intellectual property, termination of trade agreements, as well as stripping of all Ukrainian state awards
Russian statistical service increases GDP growth estimate to 4.3% in 2024
The GDP deflator index gained 9.3% year on year
