US did not suggest that Iran stop uranium enrichment completely — NYT

NEW YORK, April 13. /TASS/. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Oman on Saturday, did not demand that Iran stopped uranium enrichment completely, The New York Times (NYT) wrote citing officials familiar with the matter.

The officials described the talks in Oman as "broad and aimed at maintaining a dialogue."

Witkoff, who led the US delegation, did not suggest that the Islamic Republic stop enriching uranium and instead "the focus was on the country not weaponizing its existing material."

According to the newspaper, the first round of talks for Iran went as well as could be expected, and allowed to achieve key targets needed for taking the negotiations to the next level: the focus was kept on the nuclear program. Besides, the negotiators did not mention the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear facilities or its regional policy with militant groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

On Saturday, Oman hosted indirect talks between Iranian and US negotiators, in the presence of the Omani foreign minister, on resolving the situation around Iran’s nuclear program. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Araghchi, while special envoy Steve Witkoff represented the United States.

The Islamic republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting had been held in a constructive atmosphere. Talks will resume in Oman on April 19.