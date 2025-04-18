Soft drinks bottling in Russia up 9% YOY in 2M 2025 — Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Bottling of non-alcoholic beverages in Russia surged by 9% annually in January - February 2025 to 126.7 mln decaliters, the Agriculture Ministry said.

"Russian bottlers significantly increased the output of non-alcoholic drinks from the start of 2025. During the first two months, production increased by 9% against the like period from last year, having reached 126.7 mln decaliters," the ministry informed.

Bottling of drinking and mineral waters gained 10.8% over the same period to 172.5 mln decaliters, the ministry said. In particular, 49.5 mln decaliters of mineral water, 60.2 mln decaliters of spring water and 59.9 mln decaliters of treated drinking bottled water were produced.

The ramped up production is associated with several factors, particularly with the buildup of volumes in warehouses when preparing for the high season which traditionally comes in the summer months, the ministry said, citing President of the Union of Juices, Water and Beverage Bottlers Alla Andreeva. "Furthermore, Russian companies continue tapping new export destinations, increasing supplies to individual countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and preparing to enter markets of Southeast Asia and other regions," the ministry added.