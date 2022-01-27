Medvedev sees no need to review Russia’s nuclear doctrine

GORKI, January 27. /TASS/. There is no need to review Russia’s nuclear doctrine because the document makes it possible to achieve various goals, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Russian media outlets, including TASS.

"As for reviewing the nuclear doctrine, I don’t think there is a need for it," he noted. Medvedev explained that all the necessary aspects were documented in the doctrine. "We have the right to use our country’s strategic nuclear forces in response to an attack involving weapons of mass destruction against us or our allies and in response to any other threat to our country’s existence, in other words, to a danger that threatens the very existence of our state. It is a comprehensive formula that makes it possible to achieve various goals," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman stressed.

President Vladimir Putin approved the framework of Russia's state nuclear deterrence policy in the summer of 2020. The document he signed replaced a similar one, adopted ten years ago, which had remained in effect until 2020. The new document confirms that Moscow pursues a defensive policy in this field, particularly based on the principle of abiding by international obligations related to arms control.