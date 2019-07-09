Russia offers India to resume development of 5th-generation fighter jet

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia offers India to resume its participation in a joint program on developing the fifth-generation fighter jet, Deputy Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Vladimir Drozhzhov told reporters on Tuesday.

"I believe that we should resume this project, Russia is open to that," Drozhzhov said.

According to the official, the Su-57 fighter jet has unique capabilities and has all documentation for a display. "We are ready and are proposing this program to our Indian partners," he noted.

The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air targets at long and short distances and hit ground and naval targets, overcoming enemy air defense systems.

The Su-57 took to the skies for the first time on January 29, 2010. Compared to its predecessors, the Su-57 combines the functions of an attack plane and a fighter jet while composite materials, innovation technologies and the fighter’s aerodynamic configuration ensure low level of radar and infrared signature.