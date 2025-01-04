UN Secretary General's office reacts to attack on Russian reporters in DPR

UN, January 5. /TASS/. The UN opposes any attacks on journalists, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General, Farhan Haq, told TASS commenting on the death of Izvestia freelance correspondent Alexander Martemyanov as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on a car in the Donetsk People's Republic.

"We are opposed to all attacks on journalists," Haq responded to a relevant question.

Earlier, the Izvestia publication reported the death of Martemyanov as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on a car on the Donetsk-Gorlovka highway. Five journalists suffered injuries in the same drone attack.