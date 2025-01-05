Germany’s Scholz dismisses plans to meet with Putin as untrue

BERLIN, January 5. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected a suggestion by German lawmaker Roderich Kiesewetter from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) that the German head of government may soon meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"This is a false claim. And it’s extremely indecent," Scholz told reporters ahead of a meeting of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) bureau in Berlin. According to him, his indignation over the parliamentarian’s allegations was justified as holding such a meeting was not even considered.

Scholz said he would hold another phone conversation with Putin only when he has confidence that "it will make any use."

Earlier on Sunday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted Kiesewetter’s claims, telling TASS that "there are no such plans at the moment" as he responded to a relevant question.

Der Spiegel reported earlier that the CDU had allegedly obtained information that Scholz could soon travel to Moscow to raise the approval rating of his SDP ahead of the elections. A German cabinet spokesperson told TASS that the report was not true.