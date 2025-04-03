Europe requests deployment of long-range hypersonic weapons — NATO commander in Europe

WASHINGTON, April 3. /TASS/. The Supreme Allied Commander of NATO's forces in Europe, US General Christopher Cavoli, has said that Europe has requested the deployment of long-range hypersonic weapons on its territory.

"There is a request out there to place one of those (systems - TASS) in Europe that I could get into in closed session in detail with you," he said at a US Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

Cavoli also described Washington's withdrawal from the INF Treaty in 2019 "a very important move" and called for capitalizing on it.