COMEX gold futures rise to new historic high of $3,500

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Gold futures for June 2025 have climbed to a new historic high of $3,500 per troy ounce on COMEX, a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, on Tuesday.

As of 6:30 a.m. Moscow time (3:30 a.m. GMT), the gold price rose as high as 4.59% to $3,500.1 an ounce. By 6:35 a.m. Moscow time, the precious metal pared gains to trade at $3,495.6 per ounce (up 4.56%).

Meanwhile, Brent futures for June 2025 on ICE in London rose by as much as 0.12% to $66.56 per barrel. WTI futures for June 2025 fell as much as 2.62% to settle at $62.77 per barrel.

Earlier in Monday's trading in New York, gold futures rose above $3,450 an ounce, the previous all-time high.