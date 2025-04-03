Russian envoy invites US colleagues to visit Russia

WASHINGTON, April 4. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with other countries, has invited his colleagues from the United States to visit Russia.

"I hope that other Russian representatives will also be invited to visit the United States. We invite our colleagues to visit us in Russia," he told a small group of reporters, which included TASS correspondents.

"This direct dialogue makes it possible not to distort [information] but to clearly and directly discuss all key issues," Dmitriev stressed.