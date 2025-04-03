Trump's tariffs lay ground for self-sufficient US economy — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s decision to introduce import duties for all goods brought into the country will help America's economy become more self-sufficient, special envoy of the Russian President and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Giving preference to the domestic industry and mending structural trade imbalances, the US creates a precedent for self-supported growth and sustainable creation of jobs," Dmitriev wrote on the X.

The Russian presidential envoy and special envoy of the US leader Steve Witkoff have a meeting in Washington on April 3. Dmitriev is the first high-ranking Russian official to visit the US capital for talks since 2022.