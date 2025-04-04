FSB foils terrorist plot against military cadets dormitory in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. FSB officers have prevented a terrorist attack in a dormitory for military cadets in the Moscow Region, detaining a serviceman from the Russian Ministry of Defense who had been recruited by Ukraine’s special services and was preparing to carry out the attack, according to a report from Russia’s FSB.

"In the Moscow Region, FSB officers foiled a terrorist attack planned by Ukrainian special services against a Russian Defense Ministry military unit," the FSB stated. The serviceman, who was involved in the plot, was detained while removing components for an explosive device hidden in a cache.

Further investigation revealed that the serviceman was in correspondence with a Ukrainian supervisor, which included discussions about the planned attack.

Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under part 1 of Article 30, part 1 of Article 205 (preparation for a terrorist attack) and Article 222.1 (illegal possession of explosive devices) of the Russian Criminal Code.