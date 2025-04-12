Battlegroup Dnepr destroys up to 85 Ukrainian troops, armored vehicle in 24 hours

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed up to 85 Ukrainian troops and an M113 armored fighting vehicle over the past 24 hours, battlegroup spokesman Roman Kodryan said.

"Up to 85 troops, two armored combat vehicles, including an M113 armored vehicle, five cars, a self-propelled artillery system, a counterbattery station, two electronic warfare stations, and two ammunition depots were eliminated," he said.

Units of the battlegroup took more advantageous lines and positions, the spokesman noted, adding that damage was inflicted on groups of one mechanized, one mountain-assault brigades, and three coastal defense brigades near Novodanilovka, Novoadreyevka, Pridneprovskoye, and Tokarevka.

Battlegroup Dnepr continues carrying out military tasks of the special military operation, he added.