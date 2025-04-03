Zelensky believes ceasefire in Ukraine could be achieved in coming weeks, months

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. A full ceasefire in Ukraine could be agreed in the coming weeks or months, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"I think it can be done as soon as possible: in the coming weeks or months. There are various options; sometimes, everything comes together in an instant, especially when it comes to this aspect of ending the war - the hot phase, the complete cessation of fire," Zelensky stated at a meeting with residents of the Chernigov Region broadcast live by his office.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States held a phone call on March 18, discussing the situation in Ukraine, ways to prevent a further escalation of tensions, and a number of international issues. According to the Kremlin press service, the Russian leader supported the US president’s idea of a 30-day energy infrastructure ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict. According to the White House, the parties also agreed to launch "technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace." The Kremlin emphasized that a complete end to foreign military assistance to Ukraine and intelligence sharing with Kiev were key conditions for settling the conflict.