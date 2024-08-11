Russian troops prevent attempts by Ukrainian army to break through deep into Kursk region

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, Russian military personnel have prevented attempts by mobile groups of the Ukrainian armed forces to break through deep into the Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the course of 24 hours, actions by the Battlegroup North units and arriving reserves, strikes by army aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles, and artillery fire in the areas of the settlements of Tolpino, Zhuravli, and Obshchy Kolodez prevented attempts of the enemy mobile groups to break through deep into Russian territory on armored vehicles," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the Russian military destroyed four armored personnel carriers, including three US-made Stryker armored fighting vehicles.

Ukrainian army lost up to 230 troops, 38 armored vehicles in Kursk direction in 24 hours

The daily losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk direction amounted to up to 230 servicemen and 38 armored vehicle, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 230 servicemen and 38 armored vehicles, including seven tanks, three Stryker armored fighting vehicles, an infantry fighting vehicle, 28 armored combat vehicles, as well as seven cars, four field artillery guns, a self-propelled launcher of the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system, three launchers and an AN/MPQ-65 radar station of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system,” the report says.

Ukrainian army total losses Kursk direction amount to 1,350 servicemen, 29 tanks

Since the start of the attack in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian armed forces lost 1,350 servicemen, 29 tanks and 23 armored personnel carriers, Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“In total, during the military operations in the Kursk direction, the enemy lost up to 1,350 servicemen, 29 tanks, 23 armored personnel carriers, nine infantry fighting vehicles, 116 armored combat vehicles, 20 cars, three self-propelled launchers of the Buk M1 anti-aircraft missile system, three launchers and an AN/MPQ-65 radar station of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, a launcher of the Grad multiple launch rocket system and 10 field artillery guns,” the ministry says.