Durov rejects claims that Telegram started complying with EU laws only after his detention

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov said his company has always observed European Union laws, responding to French media reports that Telegram started to comply with EU laws only after his detention in France in 2024.

"Yesterday, a French newspaper claimed that my detainment in France last summer ‘finally’ forced Telegram to comply with European rules. This is false. Telegram has always been compliant with EU laws," Durov wrote.

He went on to say that after his detention, it was the French police that finally started to "comply with European rules" — by sending their requests to Telegram in the legal way described by the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA).

"As a result, French courts have been able to receive IP addresses of criminal suspects from Telegram," Durov added.