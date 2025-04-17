Qatar considers Russia promising, attractive travel destination

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia is a promising travel destination palatable to Qataris in the cultural and social sense, Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar, which plays a key role in promoting tourism in the country, told TASS in a commentary.

"I am convinced that Russia is a country that has substantial tourist potential. It is palatable to Qatar both in the cultural and social sense," he said.

Earlier the Russia-Qatar business forum was opened in Moscow. Its participants discussed relevant issues of the Russian-Qatari cooperation and the strengthening of business ties between the two countries.