US business ready to fill niches left by European companies in Russia — Dmitriev

WASHINGTON, April 4. /TASS/. Representatives of the American business community have expressed their readiness to occupy the niches left by the European companies that withdrew from the Russian market, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev said.

"And we see that such ideological restrictions, which exist among the EU countries, can actually allow American companies to occupy a number of niches, but again, only where it is useful for Russia, if the Russian government approves this and joint ventures with Russian companies are created, because, of course, the priority is the creation of joint ventures with Russian companies," he told a small group of reporters in Washington.