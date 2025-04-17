Unlike Israel, Hamas agreed to mediators’ proposal — leader

CAIRO, April 17. /TASS/. Palestinian movement Hamas agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal, put forward by mediators in late March, while Israel refused, Hamas chief in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya said in a video address, aired by Al Jazeera.

"After Israel resumed its aggression in Gaza [on March 18], mediators got in touch with us in an attempt to find a way out of the crisis. At the end of the month of Ramadan [March 29-30], they put forward a proposal, and we agreed to it, although we realized that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu wants to continue the war. We got a proof of this when he rejected the mediators’ proposal which we approved," al-Hayya said.