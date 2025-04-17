Taliban still designated as terrorist org by UN — secretary-general's office

UNITED NATIONS, April 17. /TASS/. Russia's decision to suspend the ban on the Taliban movement’s activities aside, its status internationally has not shifted, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said.

The Taliban movement is designated as a terrorist organization by the United Nations, and is subject to international sanctions.

"It's a sovereign decision of the of the Russian Federation. The Taliban status within the UN is decided by Member States, [and] remains unchanged," Dujarric said, answering a reporter’s question.

Earlier, Russia’s Supreme Court upheld an appeal from the Prosecutor-General to suspend the ban on the Taliban movement inside Russia. The decision took effect immediately. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the ruling will have no bearing on Moscow’s compliance with its international obligations, including UN Security Council sanctions.

At the end of December last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law establishing the possibility of temporarily suspending the ban on activities of organizations included in the unified list of terrorist groups.