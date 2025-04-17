Hamas ready for talks on releasing hostages, movement’s leader in Gaza says

CAIRO, April 17. /TASS/. The Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas is ready to launch talks on releasing all remaining Israeli hostages in exchange for a complete ceasefire in the embattled enclave, the leader of the movement in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya said in a broadcast by Al Jazeera.

"Hamas is ready to immediately launch talks resulting in the release of all the hostages we are keeping and an agreed number of Palestinians jailed in Israel. In exchange, we are demanding the full cessation of war against our people and the withdrawal of all Israeli troops from the Strip as well as the beginning of Gaza’s restoration and the lifting of the blockade," he emphasized.