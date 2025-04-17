Over 25 children killed daily in Gaza since start of Israeli operation, says UNICEF

CAIRO, April 17. /TASS/. Twenty-seven children have been dying daily in the Gaza Strip since the start of Israel’s military operation in the enclave in fall 2023, a representative of UNICEF in Palestine reported.

"The number of children and adolescents killed daily in Gaza since the beginning of hostilities has reached 27," said the international organization's representative, as reported by Al Jazeera. According to UNICEF data, there are currently 16,000 Palestinians in the enclave who urgently need to be evacuated for emergency medical treatment. "Among those requiring urgent medical assistance are 4,000 children," he added, noting that 39,000 children in Gaza have been orphaned as a result of the war.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, carrying out intensive strikes on the enclave, thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the move was due to Hamas’s rejection of proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Israeli authorities, the goal of the operation is to ensure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of military activities.