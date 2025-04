MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The dollar-denominated RTS Index exceeded 1,100 points for the first time since April 3, 2025, according to Moscow Exchange data.

As of 03:19 p.m. Moscow time, the RTS Index rose by 0.8% to 1,100.27 points. By 03:35 p.m. Moscow time, the RTS Index slowed its growth and was at 1,098.38 points (+0.62%).

Meanwhile, the MOEX Index rose by 0.63% to 2,879.62 points.