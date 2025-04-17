Qatar satisfied with tourism cooperation with Russia, expects performance to improve

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Qatar is satisfied with how cooperation with Russia in the tourism sector expands, though it expects even better results in the future, Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar, which plays a key role in promoting tourism in the country, told TASS in a commentary.

"We are pretty satisfied with the level of cooperation between Qatar and Russia in the tourism sector. The figures reached over the past eight years, starting 2017 (when Qatar simplified visa requirements for Russians - TASS), is the best demonstration of extension of cooperation [between the countries] in the tourism area <…>. The performance is always on the rise," he said. "We are glad to cooperate, and we hope to get even better results in the coming future," the chief executive added.

Earlier the Russia-Qatar business forum was opened in Moscow. Its participants discussed relevant issues of the Russian-Qatari cooperation and the strengthening of business ties between the two countries.