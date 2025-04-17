Israel’s proposal on Gaza contains conditions that can’t be met — Hamas official

CAIRO, April 17. /TASS/. The proposal on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, put forward by Israel, contains conditions that cannot be met, Hamas chief in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya said in a video address, aired by Al Jazeera.

"[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu responded to mediators’ proposal with his own draft, which contains provisions that cannot be met and whose implementation will not lead to an end of the conflict and the withdrawal of Israreli troops from the enclave," al-Hayya said.

He did not elaborate on what provisions Hamas considered impossible.