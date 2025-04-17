Russian stock indices in the green as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Russian stock market closed the main trading session on Thursday with a slight increase in stock indices. The MOEX index rose by 0.12% to 2,865.32 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index went up by 0.82% to 1,100.51 points.

The yuan-to-ruble rate fell by 20 kopecks at the close of trading to 11.06 rubles.

"The MOEX index showed mixed dynamics on Thursday, during the day the benchmark was above 2,880 points, but towards evening the buyers' enthusiasm died down," said Alexander Shepelev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments.

On Thursday, the leaders in growth by the end of the session were shares of Russneft (+4.49%), Rosneft (+4.4%), FESCO (+3.85%), Alrosa (+3.74%) and MKB (+3.47%).

The outsiders were shares of Polyus (-2.09%), TMK (-2.05%), Segezha (-1.98%), M.Video (-1%) and NCSP (-0.84%).

BCS World of Investments expects that on April 18, the MOEX index will be in the range of 2,775-2,900 points, the yuan and dollar exchange rates will trade in the range of 11.1-11.4 rubles and 81-83 rubles, respectively.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX index to move in the range of 2,800-2,900 points, with benchmarks for the dollar, euro and yuan at 80-85 rubles, 90-95 rubles and 11-11.5 rubles, respectively.