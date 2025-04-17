Qatar interested in growth of tourist flow from Russia

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Qatar is interested in growth of the flow of tourists from Russia, Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar, which plays a key role in promoting tourism in the country, told TASS in a commentary.

"All projects and programs that we are working on now, are aimed at attracting a greater number of tourists [from Russia], engaging a greater number of [Russian] travel companies in cooperation, as well as promoting Qatar [as a tourist direction] in various Russian regions," he said.

Earlier the Russia-Qatar business forum was opened in Moscow. Its participants discussed relevant issues of the Russian-Qatari cooperation and the strengthening of business ties between the two countries.