MELITOPOL, January 24. /TASS/. The Russian army has destroyed several pieces of heavy equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces and several dozen enemy troops, thwarting their redeployment to the frontline near Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, Russian Civic Chamber member Vladimir Rogov said.

"[We] used our aircraft, artillery and multiple rocket launchers against Ukrainian ground troops on the move to the Orekhov area, with plans to go to Kamenskoye and Malaya Tokmachka later. Several pieces of heavy equipment and several dozen militants were eliminated," he said.

The official also noted that thanks to reconnaissance capabilities, Russian units in the Orekhov direction are able to detect the movement of enemy equipment practically in real time.