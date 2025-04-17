US launches over 900 strikes on Yemen in one month — Houthi leader

DUBAI, April 17. /TASS/. The US Armed Forces have carried out more than 900 strikes over the past month on Yemeni territory controlled by the Houthis of Ansar Allah, the movement's leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said.

"This week alone, the enemy launched over 220 strikes on several Yemeni provinces using B-2 bombers and F-18 fighter jets. In total, the US has carried out more than 900 airstrikes and bombardments from the sea this month," al-Houthi stated in a speech broadcast by Al Masirah.

He also said that Houthi forces launched 78 attacks on Israeli territory and US warships in the Red Sea during the same period. According to the Ansar Allah leader, the group used more than 170 drones, as well as cruise and ballistic missiles, in the operations.

After a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebels suspended strikes on Israel but following the breakdown of the ceasefire, the Houthis resumed attacks on ships associated with Israel and on targets in Israel’s territory.

On March 15, the US started to carry out massive strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen based on an order from President Donald Trump. The US Central Command said that the goal was to defend American interests and restore freedom of navigation. In response, the Ansar Allah movement attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern part of the Red Sea multiple times, using missiles and drones. There were no reports of damage to the vessel.