Aid deliveries to Gaza stopped on March 2, UN agency says

RABAT, April 17. /TASS/. Humanitarian aid has not been arriving to Gaza since March 2, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East said.

"The current suspension of aid is three times as long as the [Israeli] siege at the beginning of the war," UNRWA said in a statement cited by the Palestinian news agency WAFA. "The continued lack of humanitarian access is seriously hampering relief operations."

According to the UN agency, Gaza is suffering from "severe shortages of food, clean water, shelter and medical care."

On March 18, Israel resumed fighting in Gaza, putting an end to a ceasefire, which had been in place since January, with massive strikes on the enclave. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the move came after Hamas rejected the proposals that were put forward by mediators and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office stated that Israel sought to secure the release of all hostages. Hamas blamed the US and Israel for the renewed hostilities.