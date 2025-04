MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The MOEX Index with an additional code (IMOEX2) exceeded 2,900 points in the evening trading session for the first time since April 4, as evidenced by the data of the Moscow Exchange.

As of 09:03 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index grew by 1.91%, to 2,900.08 points.

By 09:17 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index slowed its growth and was at 2,893.77 points (+1.69%).