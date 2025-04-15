Russia ready to offer high capacity nuclear plants to Indonesia

JAKARTA, April 15. /TASS/. Russia is ready to offer Indonesia high-capacity nuclear power plants and small modular reactors for joint projects, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told reporters.

"The mutual interest to cooperate in the nuclear power sphere is in place, considering Indonesia’s plans to expand this industry. Russia is ready to offer both high-capacity plants and small modular reactors to Indonesia for development of joint projects in the nuclear power industry," Manturov said.

"Implementation of a nuclear power plant construction project in Indonesia will give a great impetus for development of its economy, education and technologies: every dollar invested in the nuclear plant construction project will additionally bring almost two dollars to the Indonesian GDP. Further to direct effects for development of the economy and the industry, the nuclear power plant will make its contribution to climatic and environmental agenda of the country," the official stressed.