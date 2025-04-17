Moscow International Film Festival kicks off in Russian capital

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The 47th Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) officially opened with a grand ceremony at the Rossiya Theater in the heart of Moscow, a TASS correspondent reported.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky read out a telegram from Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed to the festival’s participants and guests. The Russian head of state reiterated that this year’s MIFF coincides with the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Medinsky noted that during WWII, actors, directors and cameramen alike served on the frontlines, later returning to make movies.

"Upon returning, they shared their emotions, both the horror of their trials and the joy of victory. And today, at the opening of the Moscow Film Festival, we would like to remember them and honor their memory," the presidential aide said.

The festival was opened by its president, renowned Russian film director Nikita Mikhalkov. Spanish producer and director Luis Minarro will lead the panel of judges for the main competition. He thanked his colleagues and wished all the entrants the best of luck.

This year, 12 motion pictures from Russia, China, the US, Spain and other countries are vying for the main prize, the Golden St. George. Russia has three entries this year: The Planet, directed by Mikhail Arkhipov, Family Happiness, directed by Stasya Tolstaya, and Two People in One Life and a Dog, directed by Andrey Zaytsev.

About festival

The Moscow Film Festival was first held in 1935. In 1995, it was announced that it would become an annual event. However, the festival was not held in 1996 or 1998. Since 1999, the festival has been held every year. The festival’s president is film director Nikita Mikhalkov. TASS is the event’s information partner.