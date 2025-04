MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in June 2025 September exceeded $68 per barrel on the London-based ICE for the first time since April 4, according to market data.

As of 07:22 p.m. Moscow time, the price of Brent rose by 2.97% to $68.02 per barrel.

By 07:39 p.m. Moscow time, Brent futures slightly slowed growth and was at $67.99 (+2.92%). Meanwhile WTI futures with the settlement in June 2025 rose by 2.36% to $64.71 per barrel.