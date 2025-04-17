Decision to suspend ban on Taliban natural — expert

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The decision to lift the ban on the Taliban movement's activities in Russia is both legitimate and inevitable, according to Andrey Bystritsky, the chairman of the board at the Foundation for the Development and Support of the Valdai Discussion Club, who spoke to TASS.

"This is not particularly surprising news," he remarked. "There have been long-standing speculations about this development. In many ways, it’s a logical step. The Taliban have demonstrated a willingness to engage in cooperation; for example, several projects related to water supply are currently under discussion -not only with Russia but also with Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, with Central Asian states - former Soviet republics."

At the same time, Bystritsky emphasized that "it would be strange to continue listing the movement as a banned organization while it holds power in a major country," noting its extensive contacts with various states on the international stage. He also suggested that the decision to suspend the ban was primarily aimed at allowing the Taliban to participate legitimately in negotiations, thereby eliminating doubts about its credentials and negotiating positions.

"In my assessment, the Taliban are the dominant governing force in modern Afghanistan," he stated. "Many countries are engaging with them in some capacity or another." He further explained that currently, the Taliban are a key partner in discussions not only for Russia but also for numerous other nations involved in Afghan issues.

Ban lifted

Russia’s Supreme Court previously received and approved an administrative request from the Prosecutor-General to suspend the ban on the Taliban, which had been included on the unified federal list of organizations recognized as terrorist entities under Russian law. On April 17, 2025, the court upheld this request, effectively suspending the ban on the Taliban’s activities within Russia.

Last year, on October 4, Russian Presidential Special Representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, indicated that the decision to de-list the Taliban from the terrorist organization registry had been made at the highest levels, though legal procedures still needed to be completed. Earlier, Russian Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov noted that Moscow perceives the Taliban as being willing to combat Wilayat Khorasan, the most dangerous faction of the Islamic State (IS), which is banned in Russia. On October 7, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed to TASS that the removal of the Taliban from the list of banned organizations could happen in the near future.