Moscow, Tehran seek to implement Strategic Partnership Treaty pronto — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran would like to put the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into practice as soon as possible, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi.

"The parties confirmed their mutual interest in the swift completion of the internal procedures necessary for the enactment of the Treaty of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and Iran, which was signed by the two countries' presidents at the Kremlin on January 17," the statement reads.

The ministry added that the parties had expressed satisfaction with positive trends in multifaceted cooperation between the two countries. "They also highlighted the importance of holding the next meeting of the permanent Russian-Iranian commission on trade and economic cooperation, set to be held in Moscow on April 25, as well as of implementing the agreements reached at the highest level, particularly related to the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

The Russian foreign policy agency stressed that the parties had considered possibilities for increasing bilateral trade in light of the fact that a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran had taken effect on May 15.

The treaty was signed during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Russia. The document provides the legal framework for the long-term development of relations between Moscow and Tehran. It designates Russia and Iran as strategic partners, and covers all areas.