Russia plans to maintain second place in global gold production in coming years

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Russia will retain its position as the world’s second-largest gold producer in the coming years, according to Chairman of the Russian Union of Gold Producers Sergey Kashuba.

"We believe that Russia will maintain its second-place position in global gold production, and the largest domestic companies will continue to rank among the top 20 global gold mining companies by volume extracted from subsoil," he said.

Gold production data in Russia has not been officially disclosed since 2022. However, Kashuba’s materials note that in 2021, gold output in Russia amounted to 332 tonnes.