Rubio says unaware of proposal to resume flights between US, Russia

BRUSSELS, April 4. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he doesn’t know anything about the proposal to resume direct flights between the United States and Russia mentioned by Russian officials earlier.

"I haven’t heard anything about direct flights. I don’t know who is going to fly because these people are sanctioned," he said, when asked to comment on Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev's comment that he had discussed direct flights with US special envoy Steven Witkoff as a confidence-building measure between the two countries.

On February 27, the Russian delegation proposed to restore direct flights between the two countries at talks with the United States in Istanbul. At the meeting, the parties agreed to ensure financing of diplomatic missions and agreed to continue dialogue.