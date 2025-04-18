ROSTOV-ON-DON, April 18. /TASS/. By sticking to the moratorium on attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities Russia has shown the world that it can keep its word, something that cannot be said about Kiev, said Viktor Vodolatsky, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma committee on CIS affairs, Eurasian integration, and relations with compatriots.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the moratorium has expired, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has not given any new instructions.

"Sane people, the community in the West that is closely following this, has again become convinced that [Vladimir] Zelensky and his Ukrofascist team are incompetent, they do not even react to their master, intensifying attacks on our infrastructure, not only Russian, but also the infrastructure owned by an international consortium," Vodolatsky told TASS.

According to him, by attacking Russia’s energy infrastructure during the moratorium, Kiev showed the United States that agreements with President Donald Trump and his team are not binding for Ukraine.

On March 18, US President Donald Trump put forward a proposal for a suspension by the parties to the conflict of attacks on energy infrastructure. Russian President Vladimir Putin immediately gave the Russian military the appropriate command. Later, Zelensky said that Ukraine would support the proposal to stop attacks on energy facilities.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, since the beginning of the moratorium Ukraine has not stopped the strikes for a single day. According to TASS calculations, objects in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk Regions were hit most. On April 17, Ukraine attacked targets in the Ryazan, Tver and Tula Regions driving the number of regions hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on energy infrastructure to 18.

The Voronezh, Zaporiozhye, Lipetsk, Rostov, Saratov, Smolensk, Tambov, Kherson Regions, the Republic of Crimea, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, and the Krasnodar Region were also shelled. The strikes were carried out using UAVs and FPV drones, as well as various artillery, including the HIMARS MLRS.