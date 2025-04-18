Rubio, Waltz advocate strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities — Washington Post

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. White House national security adviser Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio support taking military action to destroy Iranian sites suspected of being involved in nuclear weapons development, The Washington Post reported.

It quoted two US officials and other people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity about internal decision-making in the Trump administration. They said that two camps have emerged within it, one which favors military strikes unless Iran eradicates its nuclear program and attendant technology, and another, more diplomatic one, which seeks to reach an agreement with Iran to shrink the program and submit it to strict outside verification.