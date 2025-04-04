Russia downs 107 Ukrainian drones over 10 regions, Sea of Azov

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Overnight, air defenses downed 107 Ukrainian drones over 10 Russian regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Between 9:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 3 (6:00 p.m. GMT) and 5:00 a.m. Moscow time (2:00 a.m. GMT) on April 4, air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 107 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including 34 over the Kursk Region, 30 over the Oryol Region, 18 over the Lipetsk Region, seven over the Kaluga Region, four over the Rostov Region, four over the Sea of Azov, three each over the Tambov and Moscow regions, two over the Bryansk Region, and one each over the Voronezh and Tula regions," the ministry specified.

The governors of the Bryansk, Oryol and Lipetsk regions reported no damage or casualties in the wake of Ukrainian drone attacks via Telegram. Oryol Region Governor Andrey Klychkov said his region had come under one of most massive enemy drone attacks ever, with 30 drones being downed.